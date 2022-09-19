Fatal wreck

A Chevrolet Silverado, at right on the guardrail, crossed the median and hit a Scion after the Silverado's driver lost control of the vehicle.

 JESSICA BEESON

HIGH POINT — A Lexington woman was killed Saturday afternoon when her car was hit by a pickup after its driver lost control of it, police said.

Sunshine Nichole Williams, 21, of Lexington was driving a 2006 Scion north on Interstate 85 Business, also known as U.S. 29, near Baker Road just before 2:15 p.m. when her car was hit by a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado, the High Point Police Department said.

