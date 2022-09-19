HIGH POINT — A Lexington woman was killed Saturday afternoon when her car was hit by a pickup after its driver lost control of it, police said.
Sunshine Nichole Williams, 21, of Lexington was driving a 2006 Scion north on Interstate 85 Business, also known as U.S. 29, near Baker Road just before 2:15 p.m. when her car was hit by a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado, the High Point Police Department said.
The Silverado had been going north on U.S. 29 when the driver, Joshua Nicholas Anderson, 26, of Archdale, ran off the left side of the road, overcorrected and then lost control, and the Silverado went across the highway’s grass median, overturned and struck the Scion, police said.
Anderson’s vehicle careened to the paved shoulder and came to rest upside-down on the guardrail.
Williams’ car came to rest in the outside lane.
Williams died at the scene of the wreck, according to police. A man in her vehicle, whose name was not released, was had injuries that was serious but not considered life-threatening, police said. He was taken to a local hospital.
Emergency crews had to pry open the Silverado to remove Anderson, who also had serious injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said. He was flown to a local hospital.
Though police say charges are expected in the wreck, none had been filed as of Monday morning.
I-85 Business was closed to traffic for six hours Saturday between the Interstate 74 and Baker Road interchanges because of the crash.
This was the sixth traffic fatality for the city of High Point in 2022.
