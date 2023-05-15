THOMASVILLE — One woman was killed in a mobile home fire Sunday afternoon, and a neighbor was injured trying to save the woman’s life.
The Thomasville Fire Department hasn’t released the name of the victim of the fire and further information wasn’t available Monday morning.
The fire on South Road was reported just after 1:15 p.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The neighbor who was injured was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.
Assisting at the fire were the Davidson County Fire Marshal, Davidson County EMS and the Thomasville Police Department.
