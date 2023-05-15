THOMASVILLE — A 68-year-old woman who was bedridden was killed in a mobile home fire Sunday afternoon, and a neighbor was injured trying to save the woman’s life.
Shirley Cranford died in the fire at her residence on South Road. The blaze was reported just after 1:15 p.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, Thomasville Fire Department Chief Jason Myers said Monday.
“The fire was confined pretty much to the room of origin,” he said.
Cranford was found dead inside the mobile home.
Cranford served as a longtime carrier for The High Point Enterprise. She enjoyed and was devoted to delivering the newspaper until her health prevented her from doing so, said Jessica Beeson, a former circulation manager for The Enterprise who remains a carrier.
“She did everything she could up until she couldn’t deliver anymore, and that was hard for her,” Beeson said.
Cranford, who also was a former circulation director, was a plainspoken person who knew how to get people’s attention, Beeson said.
“She spoke her mind,” Beeson said. “It was the hard, tough love that you need. She would tell you the hard truth that you needed to hear.”
A man who was Cranford’s neighbor went into the mobile home and tried to get her out but wasn’t able to. He was taken to an area hospital for evaluation, Myers said. Information about his injuries was not available, but he is expected to recover.
Assisting at the fire were the Davidson County Fire Marshal, Davidson County EMS and the Thomasville Police Department.
