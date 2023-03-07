KERNERSVILLE — Local and state investigators are trying to determine what killed a woman whose body was found Sunday in a house where there had been a fire.
On Sunday just before 3:10 p.m., the Kernersville Fire Rescue Department received reports of a carbon monoxide detector alarm at a house in the 500 block of Clematis Way. After they arrived, crews determined there had been a fire but it was out.
In a search of the house, firefighters found the body of Kenda Anne Richards, 37, who lived at the house, investigators say.
The Kernersville Police Department, Kernersville Fire Rescue Department and N.C. Office of the State Fire Marshal will collaborate on an investigation.
Investigators ask that anyone with information contact the Kernersville Fire Rescue Department’s Fire Marshal’s office at 336-564-1928.
