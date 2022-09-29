RANDOLPH COUNTY — A woman died early Thursday on Interstate 85 in northern Randolph County after she lost control of her car and it was hit by a tractor-trailer.
The woman’s name was not released Thursday pending notification of relatives.
She was driving a Ford passenger vehicle south on I-85 near Trinity Road just after 2 a.m. when she lost control, the N.C. State Highway Patrol said. The Ford went off the roadway, struck the Trinity Road bridge abutment, overturned and came to rest in the center lane of northbound I-85, where a tractor-trailer hit it.
The woman died at the scene of the wreck.
The driver of the tractor-trailer wasn’t injured, Master Trooper Brian Martin told The High Point Enterprise. No charges will be filed.
