DAVIDSON COUNTY — A woman died when her car veered left of center on N.C. 109 and collided head-on with a dump truck Wednesday morning, the N.C. State Highway Patrol reports.
The name of the woman hadn’t been released Wednesday pending notification of relatives.
The woman was driving south on N.C. 109 just after 8 a.m. on N.C. 109 near the intersection with Jesse Green Road in Wallburg when her car went left of center and collided with an N.C. Department of Transportation dump truck that was going north, Master Trooper Ned Moultrie said.
The car then went off the right side of the road, down an embankment and overturned, Moultrie said. The woman, who was the only person in the car, died at the scene of the wreck, he said.
The force of the wreck pushed the dump truck to the edge of the roadway and tipped the vehicle onto its left side. The truck’s driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was taken to Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center for treatment of injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Moultrie said.
Charges aren’t expected to be filed, Moultrie said.
Traffic was detoured on N.C. 109 for several hours after the wreck. The road, mainly two lanes, is the primary highway through northern Davidson County.
