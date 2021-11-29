THOMASVILLE — A woman was seriously injured early Monday when the car she was in wrecked at high speed and she was thrown from the car, police said.
Natasha Benjamin, 25, of Thomasville was in critical condition at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, the Thomasville Police Department said.
Just before 1:35 a.m., a Thomasville Police Department officer was traveling north on National Highway near Ball Park Road when he saw a 2006 Nissan Altima going south on National Highway at a high rate of speed.
As the officer turned his vehicle around, the Nissan sped up. The officer did not activate his emergency equipment or engage in a pursuit, according to police.
After traveling a mile, the officer saw that the Nissan had crashed into The Barn at 625 National Highway, causing an estimated $75,000 in damage.
Benjamin was thrown from the vehicle. She was taken by ambulance to Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center, then flown to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.
A second person in the car, Kelechi Williams, 23, of Thomasville, was not injured, according to police.
Police did not say which person was driving.
Charges are pending once the investigation is completed, according to police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.