FARMVILLE, Virginia — The sister of one of two men who escaped from a jail in Virginia early Sunday has been arrested in High Point.

Adriana Marin-Sotelo, 31, is accused of paying someone $2,500 to leave a red Ford Mustang in the parking lot of the Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville, Virginia, on Saturday night, according to the criminal complaint detailing the accusations against her. She reportedly bought the car for $3,000 from a High Point car lot earlier that day.

