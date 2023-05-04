FARMVILLE, Virginia — The sister of one of two men who escaped from a jail in Virginia early Sunday has been arrested in High Point.
Adriana Marin-Sotelo, 31, is accused of paying someone $2,500 to leave a red Ford Mustang in the parking lot of the Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville, Virginia, on Saturday night, according to the criminal complaint detailing the accusations against her. She reportedly bought the car for $3,000 from a High Point car lot earlier that day.
Inmates in the jail had worked with family members and friends outside the jail to arrange to have someone pick up the car and park it at the jail, according to investigators.
Her brother, Alder Marin-Sotelo, 26, is accused of killing of Wake County Sheriff’s Deputy Ned Byrd, who was shot while on duty in August 2022 after he stopped along a dark stretch of road late at night, but was being held in the Piedmont Regional Jail awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty last December to a federal charge of being an undocumented immigrant in possession of a gun, according to court records. Another brother, Arturo Marin-Sotelo, is also charged in Byrd’s killing.
Video surveillance from the jail showed Alder Marin-Sotelo, 26, climbing over the jail’s outside fence about 1:40 a.m. Sunday, and the car drove away from the jail parking lot about 5:40 a.m., court records said.
The other escapee from this past weekend, Bruce Callahan, 44, had been held at the jail on drug charges, law enforcement say.
Jerry Townsend, superintendent of the Piedmont Regional Jail, told WRAL-TV that jail staff noticed the two men were missing around 3 a.m. Monday, some 26 hours after Marin-Sotelo escaped.
The escapee investigation was turned over to the FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service since the men were federal detainees with no affiliations to the area or local charges, the sheriff’s office said. The FBI said in a news release that digital billboard images of Marin-Sotelo have been put up across Virginia and North Carolina.
