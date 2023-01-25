JAMESTOWN — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman after a man was fatally shot at a residence in Jamestown Wednesday.
The man’s name was not released pending notification of next of kin.
Just before 5 a.m. deputies received a report of a shooting in the 100 block of Woodleigh Court.
Crystal Constance Bennett, 40, of Jamestown, was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder, according to the sheriff’s office. Bennett was being held in the Guilford County Jail in High Point with no bond allowed.
No details about what happened were released Wednesday.
Sheriff Danny Rogers said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident with no risk to the general public.
Investigators ask that anyone with information call Guilford County Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or sheriff’s office detectives at 336-641-5969.
