HIGH POINT — Police are seeking information in a hit-and-run accident that injured a pedestrian last week.
Shortly before 9:45 p.m. on Oct. 5, a 54-year-old man walking across N. Hamilton Street at its intersection with Montlieu Avenue was hit by a vehicle traveling south on Hamilton. Paramedics took the man to an area medical center.
High Point Crimestoppers put out a statement Wednesday seeking witnesses or information. No description of a vehicle was provided.
Police ask anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at 336-889-4000.
