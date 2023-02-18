HPTNWS-02-18-23 EVICTIONS.jpg

Staff for the UNC Greensboro Center for Housing & Community Studies go over paperwork as part of the effort to prevent evictions in Guilford County.

 SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — Housing advocate Bruce Rich and his associates want to keep evictions in High Point and across Guilford County from getting back to the levels before coronavirus pandemic moratoriums put a temporary hold on people ending up on the street.

When COVID-19 emerged as a pervasive threat in March 2020, elected leaders across the country placed holds on evictions. In Guilford County, the eviction moratoriums were phased out through the late summer of 2021.

Trending Videos