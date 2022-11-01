TRIAD — A combination of COVID-19, the flu and respiratory syncytial virus could produce a worrisome winter season for hospitals across the state, a Novant Health physician said during a briefing Tuesday.
“It could be a challenging respiratory season,” said David Priest, chief safety, quality and epidemiology officer with Novant Health in Winston-Salem.
COVID-19 cases have receded through the fall after rising in the summer, but cases of flu infection and RSV have spiked earlier than usual this year. Priest said the concern of medical professionals is that COVID-19 might ramp up in the winter as flu and RSV infections remain high, putting a strain on medical centers and patient bed capacity.
That possibility emphasizes the importance of getting vaccinated against the flu and COVID-19 and receiving the new booster shots for COVID-19, Priest said.
There’s no vaccine for RSV, which primarily affects infants and younger children as well as older adults.
Priest said it’s too early to predict how much COVID-19 cases could rise, though he expects an increase during the winter.
On Tuesday, Novant Health recorded 75 patients with COVID-19 among all its hospitals, which includes Thomasville Medical Center, and only one COVID-19 patient was on a ventilator, Priest said.
Statewide, there were 6,870 new COVID-19 cases in North Carolina reported for the week ending Oct. 22, the most recent figures available, down from 8,011 new cases the previous week, according to figures from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. And the numbers are down dramatically from the 235,708 new cases for the week ending Jan. 15 during the coronavirus surge of last winter.
There were 601 COVID-19 patient admissions at hospitals in North Carolina for the week ending Oct. 22, down from 655 the previous week, DHHS said. Hospitalizations are way down from the peak of 4,285 for the week ending Jan. 29 during the winter surge.
