HPTNWS-08-20-22 WINNER.jpg

Paul Jackson Jr. of Lexington bought his winning N.C. Education Lottery ticket at a Thomasville convenience store this week.

 SPECIAL HPE

DAVIDSON COUNTY — A Thomasville convenience store owner bought a N.C. Education Lottery ticket worth $100,000 at his own business.

Paul Jackson Jr. of Lexington, owner of The Drive-Thru on Randolph Street, purchased a $25 scratch-off Spectacular Riches ticket.

Trending Videos