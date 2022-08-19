DAVIDSON COUNTY — A Thomasville convenience store owner bought a N.C. Education Lottery ticket worth $100,000 at his own business.
Paul Jackson Jr. of Lexington, owner of The Drive-Thru on Randolph Street, purchased a $25 scratch-off Spectacular Riches ticket.
He collected his prize Thursday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,017.
The Spectacular Riches game debuted in October with eight top prizes of $1 million and 20 prizes of $100,000. Four $1 million prizes and 10 prizes of $100,000 remain to be claimed.
