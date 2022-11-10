HIGH POINT — Longtime state Rep. John Faircloth, R-Guilford, narrowly held onto his House seat in Guilford County by fending off a challenge by Democrat Brandon Gray in Tuesday’s general election.
The 62nd House District contest was one of several local midterm elections in which final results weren’t reported until late Tuesday evening or early Wednesday morning.
Faircloth, who’s from High Point, trailed most of the evening as returns were posted in the 62nd House District that covers parts of the city and western and northwestern Guilford County. Faircloth took the lead by a thin margin as the final precinct totals were posted.
With all 29 precincts reporting, Faircloth had 20,304 votes, or 52%, to Gray’s 18,498 votes, or 48%, according to complete but unofficial returns from the Guilford County Board of Elections.
Faircloth, who’s a co-chairman of the powerful House Appropriations Committee, has been responsible for securing state appropriations for local needs such as the High Point Market and local community organizations and nonprofits. He is a retired High Point police chief and former city councilman.
The race between Faircloth and Gray, a small business owner from Oak Ridge, was a rematch of their 2020 contest. Faircloth won the race two years ago by a more comfortable margin of 14 percentage points.
Faircloth told The High Point Enterprise that he wasn’t surprised by the close race.
When the 62nd House District was redrawn during redistricting, Faircloth said, he lost a stronghold in southern High Point.
In another close race, Republican Pat Tillman edged out Democrat Derek Mobley for a seat on the Guilford County Board of Commissioners in District 3, which covers parts of Greensboro and northern and northwestern Guilford County. With all 25 precincts reporting, Tillman had 16,870 votes, or 52%, to Mobley’s 15,772, or 48%.
Tillman will succeed GOP Commissioner Justin Conrad, who didn’t seek reelection.
Tillman currently serves on the Guilford County Board of Education. The leadership of the Guilford County Republican Party will select a replacement for the District 3 seat on the school board to serve the remaining two years of Tillman’s unexpired term.
Freshman U.S. Rep. Cathy Manning, D-6th, declared victory late Tuesday night against Republican challenger Christian Castelli. With all 215 precincts reporting, Manning had 138,104 votes, or 54%, to Castelli’s 116,076 votes, or 45%. The remaining 1% of ballots were cast for Libertarian Party candidate Thomas Watercott.
In the Guilford County sheriff’s race, with all 165 precincts reporting, Democratic incumbent Danny Rogers had 102,300 votes, or 55%, to Republican challenger Phil Byrd’s 81,734 votes, or 45%. Rogers secured his second consecutive term as Guilford County sheriff.
Democrats maintained their 6-3 advantage on the Guilford County Board of Education, losing no seats to Republicans who had leveled harsh criticism at the board.
Four Republicans ran on a common platform critical of the board’s Democratic majority and of Guilford County Schools administrators, but only two won: In District 2, Republican Crissy Pratt won with 58.5% of the vote to Democrat Amanda Cook’s 41.5%, and in District 4, incumbent Republican Linda Welborn won with 52% of the vote to Democrat Deon Clark’s 48%.
The District 2 seat currently is held by longtime Republican board member Anita Sharpe, who didn’t seek reelection. The district covers western and northwestern High Point.
District 4 covers parts of Greensboro and northern Guilford County.
In District 6, which covers north High Point and southwestern Guilford County, incumbent Democrat Khem Irby had 52.5% of the vote, and Republican Tim Andrew had 47.5%.
In the race for the only countywide at-large seat, Democrat Alan Sherouse had 55% of the vote, and Republican Demetria Carter had 45%. The seat currently is held by Democrat Winston McGregor, who didn’t seek reelection.
Incumbent Democrat Deena Hayes-Greene had no opponent on the ballot in District 8, a Greensboro district.
