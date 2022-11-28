HIGH POINT — Winds that gusted to 35 mph during most of Sunday led to fallen trees and limbs and knocked out power in parts of High Point.
Clean-up and repairs were still underway on Monday along Lexington Avenue near the intersection with Rotary Drive, where a large tree toppled and brought down utility lines, the most significant damage from the storm. That section of Lexington was closed to all traffic Sunday and remained closed much of Monday.
Traffic signals were out for part of Sunday afternoon at Main Street and Lexington, Rotary and Lexington, Westchester Drive and Lexington, Centennial Street and Lexington, and Hamilton Street and Lexington.
At peak the city of High Point Electrical Utilities Department had more than 1,600 customers without power, said Utilities Director Tyler Berrier.
“We were able to do some circuit switching and get most of those customers back on in an hour or two,” Berrier told The High Point Enterprise. “But where the tree was down at Lexington and Rotary there were a handful of people that were off for longer than that.”
The High Point Police Department reports that it received reports Sunday of power lines down along S. Main Street.
The storm whipped through the area starting Sunday morning through early evening brought wind gusts of 25 mph to 35 mph, National Weather Service meteorologist Nick Luchetti said.
The High Point area faces another chance of windy weather on Wednesday. The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather warning for Wednesday afternoon and evening, with a marginal risk of damaging wind gusts of nearly 30 mph and isolated flash flooding, with rainfall totaling a half to three-quarters of an inch.
