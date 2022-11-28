Storm damage

City crews work on Monday to remove parts of a large tree that fell along Lexington Avenue near Rotary Drive on Sunday. The downed tree contributed to about 1,600 customers losing power. LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — Winds that gusted to 35 mph during most of Sunday led to fallen trees and limbs and knocked out power in parts of High Point.

Clean-up and repairs were still underway on Monday along Lexington Avenue near the intersection with Rotary Drive, where a large tree toppled and brought down utility lines, the most significant damage from the storm. That section of Lexington was closed to all traffic Sunday and remained closed much of Monday.

