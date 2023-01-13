HIGH POINT — The High Point Human Relations Commission will bestow the Rev. Robert J. Williams Jr. with its annual humanitarian award at the City Council meeting Tuesday.
The pastor of Williams Memorial CME Church in High Point, Williams is being honored for his service to the community.
He recently hosted a regional dental clinic that provided more than 600 people with free dental services. He also spearheaded a free COVID-19 testing event that provided information to residents about services available to assist with rental and utility needs. Along with providing this information, the church aided individuals with rental and utility needs.
The church, under the direction and leadership of Williams, hosted the 7th Episcopal District Carolina Conference, which brought more than 700 attendees to the city.
The church is well known for its annual Thanksgiving meal, which feeds 10,000 people, mainly through donations of food and money from its members.
In addition, the church has a regular ministry of feeding the homeless every Thursday, with a hot meal delivered by the church’s "Love Is" cell group.
Williams is involved with 16 civic, church and community organizations and other nonprofits in High Point.
He has been pastor of Williams Memorial CME Church for 50 years and has grown the congregation to more than 1,000 members, built a $5 million cathedral for the church and developed outreach ministries during his tenure.
