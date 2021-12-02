TRIAD — The candidate filing period for next year’s elections doesn’t open until Monday, but voters in the greater High Point area already appear to be assured of competitive contests in two redrawn congressional districts.
Candidates from both major political parties have declared their intentions to run in the 7th and 10th congressional districts. Barring intervention by the courts from legal challenges, the districts that were enacted last month by the Republican-controlled N.C. General Assembly will be used starting in 2022 and remain in place through the decade.
Both districts are considered Republican-leaning based on voter registrations and track records with election outcomes.
In the redrawn 10th District, which includes High Point, southwestern Guilford County and western Davidson County, Republican Rep. Richard Hudson faces a challenge from Democrat Scott Huffman. The High Point Enterprise reported last month that both candidates, with ties to Cabarrus County, have announced their intentions to run.
In the redrawn 7th District, which includes eastern Davidson County and all of Randolph County, at least eight Republican candidates have announced plans to run for what will be an open seat with no incumbent: Lee Haywood, Kent Keirsey, Bo Hines, Jennyfer Bucardo, Peter Boykin, Christian Castelli, Chad Slotta and Marvin Boguslawski.
State Rep. Jon Hardister, R-Guilford and a House majority whip, told The Enterprise earlier this week that he’s also considering a bid in the 7th District.
Democrats who have announced for the 7th District are Rodney Moore, Mark Judson, Steve Miller and Jason Minnicozzi.
The 7th District also covers eastern Guilford County and all or parts of Alamance, Harnett, Wake, Chatham and Lee counties, while the 10th District stretches through all or parts of Davidson, Rowan, Cabarrus, Iredell and Davie counties.
Redistricting produced significant changes for the greater High Point area.
The city has been in the 6th District, served by freshman Democratic Rep. Kathy Manning, with the district covering all of Guilford and southeastern Forsyth County.
Davidson and Randolph counties as a whole have been in the 13th District, now served by Republican Rep. Ted Budd, who is foregoing a bid for reelection to run for the U.S. Senate.
For voters in the northern part of Davidson County, the dividing line on whether they are in the redrawn 7th or 10th District is the High Point-Thomasville border. Voters in the Davidson County part of High Point are in the 10th District, while virtually all Thomasville voters are in the 7th District.
The exception is a relatively small number of voters in the Thomasville 8th
Precinct, who will be in the 10th District, according to the Davidson County Board of Elections. The towns of Wallburg, Welcome and Midway are in the redrawn 10th District.
