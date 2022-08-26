GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Schools’ use of federal grant money to hire hundreds of tutors was spotlighted Thursday in a phone press conference with first lady Jill Biden.
The White House press conference focused on $122 billion that was in the American Rescue Plan Act to help schools recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The extended time that schools either were closed or holding classes only online caused widespread “learning loss,” a gap in students’ academic performance compared to how they would have been expected to perform without that interruption.
GCS Acting Superintendent Whitney Oakley said the school system’s staff tried to reimagine how they operate, and the tutoring program was one result.
“The pandemic has redefined how every school functions,” she said.
GCS hired 420 tutors in the 2021-22 school year who spent a combined total of more than 66,000 hours in one-on-one sessions with GCS students, she said. The tutors were a mix of college students from UNC Greensboro and N.C. A&T State University and GCS high school students.
Oakley said at a Guilford County Board of Education meeting earlier this month that preliminary performance data indicate that the program has paid off, and she repeated that during the press conference. She said she couldn’t talk about it in detail until the N.C. Department of Public Instruction releases the data Sept. 1, but she said GCS students demonstrated learning gains back to or above pre-pandemic levels.
Oakley previously has said that the tutoring program is being expanded for the 2022-23 school year.
