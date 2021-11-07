HIGH POINT — High Point employers are struggling with the same worker shortages as other businesses across the nation that are looking to retain and recruit employees to keep up with demand during the pandemic.
The pandemic-related shortage got noticeably worse about three months ago for Stuart Gans, co-owner of Classical Elements, M2C Studio and Leyla Gans LLC, in the former Picket Cotton Mill at 1200 Redding St.
“There’s definitely a shortage in manual labor, warehouse division,” Gans said. “At first I thought it was the subsidies, but all that ran out and there’s still nobody. I’m just stumped. I don’t know where everybody went.”
Like many employers, Gans initially blamed the federal pandemic stimulus programs. That federal aid, along with two programs that served gig workers and the long-term unemployed, ended nationally Sept. 6, but America’s overall workforce actually shrank that month.
“Policymakers were pinning too many hopes on ending unemployment insurance as a labor market boost,” said Fiona Greig, managing director of the JPMorgan Chase Institute. “The work disincentive effects were clearly small.”
Labor shortages have become a hallmark of the recovering pandemic economy, according to the National Association of Business Economics. A recent NABE survey found nearly half of business respondents reported a shortage of skilled workers in the third quarter, up from 32% in the year’s second quarter.
Economists point to a range of factors that may be keeping millions of people from returning to the workforce. Many who had public-facing jobs still fear contracting COVID-19, for example. Some families lack child care. Other workers decided they had enough of a financial cushion to remain home with children or to retire earlier than planned.
“We do have a real labor shortage, and some of it is health-related and retirement-related,” said Mike McCully, an associate professor of economics at High Point University. “Workers have a little more bargaining power and they’re steering away from stressful jobs.”
McCully said he believes there are several different reasons for the shortage. One of the biggest reasons was created when many schools went online or partially online and young mothers had to quit their jobs to supervise their children while they were home doing online school.
“It seems like there’s still a significant amount of women who have not reentered the workforce from that group,” McCully said. “Part of that is because schooling is still uncertain, whether the children are going to be in quarantine this week or not. It’s still just too early for mothers of younger children to think about coming back and taking some kind of full-time job. That’s one factor as to why the labor force has dropped altogether.”
The retirement surge also is related to the pandemic, McCully said.
“People had health concerns, and the fact that there’s been a rise in the stock market overall and a rise in home equity has made it more practical to retire if you had some savings built up,” McCully said. “Retirements may be more with professional people because they’re more likely to have sufficient savings.”
The pandemic had an uneven impact across the economy, McCully said. Some industries were hit much harder than others. For example, hotels and restaurants haven’t fully recovered. Employers are reluctant to hire older people without experience in a given field.
“There’s something of a skills gap or mismatch,” McCully said. “In the big picture because of all these different factors, it’s easy for people to find a job if they have skills and are able to find jobs that match their skills.”
At the same time, employees are able to be more selective about where they want to work, McCully said. Some are choosing jobs with better pay and less stress or health risks.
“There’s definitely a problem from the employer’s viewpoint, but I think the workers have a little more bargaining power than they’ve had for a while because, overall, employers are kind of desperate to get workers,” McCully said.
RUD Fleet is constantly looking to add workers due to its current business growth, founder and President Drew Haire said. The company, which provides licensing, title work, registration and delivery of new vehicles for its clients, currently is trying to fill three office professional roles and five driver positions. RUD Fleet landed several large customers early in the coronavirus pandemic, including national leaders in parcel delivery, hospital bed and medical equipment, in-home hospice care and a vaccine manufacturer.
“We did a significant amount of hiring in 2020,” Haire said. “Getting a large candidate pool for any position was actually common during 2020. We manage an essential business and we were looking to hire people who were OK with coming into work every day. We had, in the Triad here, a very large pool of candidates for all of our postings. That really started changing in early 2021. That’s where the market seemed to speed up. There were still lots of candidates, but they weren’t actively looking for the same amount of time. As the prospective employer, we had to move through our hiring process much quicker than we were doing in 2020.”
As a company, RUD has focused on retaining its 11 current full-time employees in the office, driver network of about 15 in the Triad area as well as hiring others who are a good fit for the company culture, Haire said.
The restaurant industry and other heavily impacted businesses have responded to the worker shortage by raising wages or adjusting hours, McCully said.
“Over time I think this is all going to work itself out,” McCully said. “I think more women will come back as the school situation stabilizes. The big picture is, workers have more bargaining power if they can find a job that pays more or that’s less stressful.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
cingram@hpenews.com | 336-888-3534 | @HPEcinde
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.