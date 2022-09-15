HIGH POINT — Westchester Country Day School recently welcomed 15 new faculty and staff members for the 2022-23 school year.
• Lindsey Carroll is Lower School assistant for pre-K. She previously was a lead pre-K teacher at Wesley Memorial School.
• Erin Eftink is a Middle and Upper School social studies teacher, teaching Global Studies, U.S. Government and Human Geography. She also coaches varsity tennis. Eftink is an experienced middle and high school history teacher from Chattanooga, Tennessee.
• Joyce Hamilton is serving as violin instructor. She teaches Suzuki violin lessons for the WCDS School of Music, which provides private lesson opportunities for students during the school day and after school. She has played violin in several orchestras.
• Caroline Jennings is a Lower School assistant for pre-K. Prior to joining WCDS, she was a habilitation technician for young adults with cognitive disabilities. She also has a business creating printable play-based early learning activities for children.
• Ray Jones is an Upper School English teacher, teaching ninth grade Honors English, 12th grade World Literature and the Film Studies elective. Before joining Westchester, he spent his career teaching at East Tennessee State University, Appalachian State University and Boston University.
• Abbey Lee is a Lower School assistant for first and second grades. She recently served as a substitute teacher and volunteer at Westchester and has prior experience teaching math and reading.
• Lena Naff serves as the school’s athletic trainer. Previously, she was a minor league athletic trainer for the Cincinnati Reds, extender for orthopedic physicians and head athletic trainer at Federal Hocking High School.
• Angel Olvey serves on the food services staff as a dishwasher and provides additional support for the daily cafeteria lunch service.
• Fonda Quick is an academic support inclusion teacher focusing on reading success in second and third grade as Westchester pilots a new academic support program model. She is a special educator who has taught in a variety of public and private schools.
• Gwen Stencler is a Middle and Upper School Spanish teacher, teaching Spanish 1 and 2 Honors as well as eighth grade Spanish. She brings more than 30 years of experience teaching all levels of high school Spanish and is National Board Certified in world languages.
• Jin Wang is a Middle and Upper School Mandarin teacher. She has experience teaching undergraduate Mandarin at East Stroudsburg University and Lehigh University and also has experience teaching undergraduate English in China.
• Ashleigh Welder is a kindergarten teacher with 21 years of experience in education. She has taught kindergarten and first and second grades in independent, public and charter schools.
• Sabrina Winstead is a Lower and Middle School counselor, providing counseling to students in grades pre-K through 8, including classroom guidance and individual and group sessions. She has 16 years of experience in education. eight of those as a school counselor.
• Darlene Wyatt is a first grade teacher who has experience teaching in Randolph County Schools and Thomasville City Schools for 30 years. She is National Board Certified and a Licensed Reading Specialist.
• Kathryn Yarbrough is a pre-K teacher with more than 20 years of early elementary teaching experience, most recently teaching pre-K-4 at Wesley Memorial School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.