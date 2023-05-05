By ENTERPRISE STAFF
HIGH POINT — Westchester Country Day School students soon will enjoy new outdoor spaces to play and explore.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
By ENTERPRISE STAFF
HIGH POINT — Westchester Country Day School students soon will enjoy new outdoor spaces to play and explore.
The school will start construction on a new playground, recreation fields and courts, and improvements to walkways and driveways this summer.
The project is part of the Westchester Forward campaign, a multiyear investment in the school’s facilities and programs. The Congdon Foundation has donated $1.7 million to the current project to develop the outdoor spaces.
“We are so excited to start this new project that will benefit all of our students and families at Westchester,” said Head of School Cobb Atkinson. “Our campus has 53 acres of outdoor space to be used to help our students develop ‘A Sound Mind in a Sound Body,’ as our school motto says. We are incredibly grateful to the Congdon Foundation for supporting us in creating an active and nurturing learning environment for our students.”
The new spaces have an inclusive design and features for students of all ages. Teachers and administrators researched and planned the spaces based on the foundational skills children need for academic, artistic, athletic and moral development. The layout will blend in with the natural landscape of the campus and will be built from low-maintenance materials. There will be shaded areas and interactive features to encourage social play and enhance a variety of skills.
“Children need unstructured play time to support their developing brain,” said Blair Hawley, head of Lower School. “These new outdoor spaces will provide endless possibilities of ways to play and will encourage students to run, jump, slide, skip, swing, balance, climb, socialize, pretend, ride and explore their creativity.”
The new recreational spaces will include a new playground structure with a variety of climbing structures, swings, steps and logs, interactive game panels and musical features. A paved pathway, turf fields, gaga ball pits and a basketball court also will be added.
In addition, the project includes covered walkways and improvements to the roads and driveways entering the campus. The school will close one of its entrances at Cascade Drive and route all traffic to the main entrance off N. Old Greensboro Road as part of the project.
The school expects to begin construction following the conclusion of the school year in early June.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.