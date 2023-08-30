HIGH POINT — Groups of sixth- through 12th-grade students, faculty and parents from Westchester Country Day School traveled on educational trips to Europe this summer.
Westchester has offered travel abroad opportunities to students for more than a decade to encourage students to broaden their perspective while gaining confidence and independence.
The Middle School group went to London on a science, technology, engineering and mathematics trip for nine days. They took a walking tour of the city and rode the London Eye for views during golden hour. The group also participated in a workshop where students used simple machines and teamwork to figure out how to move hay bales around a farm to mimic how people might have built Stonehenge. After the workshop, the group explored Stonehenge on a guided tour.
Seventh-grader Jacqueline Le was struck by the size of Stonehenge.
“Stonehenge was a lot taller than I imagined, and the workshop was really cool. We also got to solve a fictional crime and learn things about detective work,” she said
The group went to see a production of “Wicked” in London’s West End. They also went on multiple tours, including a tour about Jack the Ripper, a tour of the Tower of London and a cruise on the River Thames that allowed them to see the Royal Observatory in Greenwich.
The Upper School group visited Germany, the Czech Republic and Switzerland for 10 days. The students said they enjoyed seeing the sights of Berlin, Prague and the Swiss Alps.
Charlie Blair, a senior, said he enjoyed visiting a farm in Switzerland and bonding with his classmates.
“This trip made me motivated to have more new experiences and be uncomfortable more often,” he said.
Lucie Corrigan, an 11th-grader, said her favorite experience was visiting Mount Pilatus in Switzerland, where the group hiked and traveled up and down the mountain by gondola and train.
“This trip was extremely influential in piquing my interest in other cultures and the history of the places we visited,” she said. “Learning about the different historical sites and countries we went to was especially interesting and, in my opinion, very important to understand.”
