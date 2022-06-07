HIGH POINT — Westchester Country Day School held its 51st graduation ceremony Saturday, June 4, at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in High Point. The 34 graduates in the class of 2022 achieved 100% college acceptance and collectively were offered more than $4 million in college scholarships.
The valedictorian was Sophia Anne Singer, daughter of Erik and Heather Singer of High Point, who will attend Duke University as a recipient of a Trinity Scholarship. She plans to study mechanical engineering.
Salutatorian Sidney Leier Briggs, daughter of Dan and Laurie Briggs of Lexington, who will attend Wellesley College. She plans to study international relations, peace and justice studies, and Mandarin.
Salutatorian Charlotte Anne Martin, daughter of Scott and Trang Martin of Winston-Salem, will attend Vanderbilt University. She plans to study chemistry. Salutatorian Kathryn Mae Todd, daughter of Mel and Jaree Todd of Greensboro, will attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
The class of 2022 are:
Olivia Rutledge Beaver, Margaret Ann DongXu Berry, Jordan Alexa Bradley, Sidney Leier Briggs, Benjamin William Bublitz, Olivia Simone Cecil, Lula Grace Culler, Anna Sloan Culp, Kathryn Crew Dyson, Adam Bahaa Eldin Saad Ali Elsayed, Henry Tate Erikson; Grace Claire Evans, Ashley Nicole George, Duncan Roman Grimes, Meredith Chapman Harron, William Carroll Heard IV, Alexander Satria Hicks, Jeihan Anindya Indrawan, Johnny Richard Johnson III, Jonah Michael Keshguerian, George Alexander Marsh; Charlotte Anne Martin, Stephen Andrew McLean, Jaxson Ryan Morgan, Priya Sachin Parikh, Griffin Colen Powell, Carter William Scavo, James Henry Scott, James Holland Shoaf, Sophia Anne Singer, Ella Kathryn Timberlake, Kathryn Mae Todd, Maximilian William Christopher Van Dessel and Lily Mae Wilson.
