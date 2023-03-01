HIGH POINT — A wreck that broke a utility pole and brought down power lines early Wednesday blocked a section of Westchester Drive, sending morning commuters on a detour.
The road reopened to all traffic about 11 a.m.
The wreck happened shortly after 2 a.m. Details about it were not immediately available.
High Point Police Department officers detoured traffic in both directions between Chestnut Drive and Wickliff Avenue into the morning rush hour as crews worked to replace the utility pole and reset the power lines.
