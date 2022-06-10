THOMASVILLE — A new fund at Westchester Country Day School will provide K-12 students from Thomasville with the opportunity to receive financial assistance to make private school tuition more affordable.
The WCDS Thomasville Education Fund, established by an anonymous donor, is an extension of the school’s financial aid and will help cover up to 80 percent of tuition at Westchester. The fund will support qualifying students who have financial need and are Thomasville residents. It is open to students enrolling at the school for the first time.
“This fund is a win-win for Westchester and the Thomasville community,” said Cobb Atkinson, head of school. “The school has served students from Davidson County for 55 years … We look forward to welcoming new students from Thomasville and offering an opportunity for more families to consider Westchester for their child’s K-12 education.”
The fund supports Westchester’s Indexed Tuition program, where annual tuition is listed as a range and is determined based on a family’s ability to contribute toward educational expenses.
The first funds will be offered to students enrolling for the 2022-23 school year. Funds will be awarded on an annual basis during the admissions process and are renewable each year as recipients continue to meet qualifications.
For information call 336-822-4005 or email: admissions@westchestercds.org
