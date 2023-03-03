HPTNWS-03-04-23 WESTCHESTER ESPORTS.jpg

The Westchester Country Day School esports team competes in multiplayer video gaming with other independent schools from across the state. Eleventh-grader MJ Edwards, foreground, plays defense in the vehicle soccer game Rocket League against Cannon School. Also competing are teammates Finn Fleming, far left and Ben Hunsberger as coach and math teacher Andy DiMattia looks on.

 SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT —Extracurricular opportunities for Westchester Country Day School students leveled up with the introduction of the school’s first esports team.

Esports is competitive multiplayer video gaming, a growing activity in the U.S. and around the world. Teams of players across the globe compete in organized events for a variety of popular video games.

