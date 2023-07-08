HPTNWS-07-08-23 WESTCHESTER LEADER.jpg

Westchester Country Day School fourth-grade students present outgoing Head of School Cobb Atkinson with a gift during the school’s celebration of “Mr. Atkinson Day.” Atkinson, the school’s longest-serving head, is stepping down from school leadership after 13 years.

 SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — Westchester Country Day School recently celebrated the contributions of its longest-serving head of school, Cobb Atkinson, who is stepping down after 13 years of leadership, and welcomed Mary Keever, a longtime faculty member and administrator, into her new role as the interim head of school as of July 1.

The school held events for Atkinson and his family throughout the concluding months of the school year, including a dinner, reception, presentations at the school’s end-of-year award ceremonies, and a “Mr. Atkinson Day,” in which students in grades pre-K through 12 planned special activities for him throughout the day.