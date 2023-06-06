HIGH POINT — Westchester Country Day School celebrated its 52nd graduation ceremony on June 3 at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in High Point.
The 24 graduates in the Class of 2023 achieved 100% college acceptance. They were accepted to 40 different colleges and universities and collectively were offered $2 million in scholarships.
Valedictorian Ali Schwartz recalled key moments from the class’s K-12 experience. She will attend the University of Virginia, where she received the Jefferson Scholarship and plans to study biology and psychology. She is the daughter of Adam and Heather Schwartz of High Point.
Salutatorian Ruhan Upadhyaya also shared remarks, He will attend North Carolina State University, where he plans to study horticulture. He is the son of Nihar and Janki Upadhyaya of High Point.
This year’s graduates are:
Madalyn Sage Adams, Connor Christian Apple, Cleveland Gordon Armentrout, Grayson Lee Boyette, Robert Thomasson Brigman, Zane Shore Dinkins, Emma Ilene Engle, Elizabeth Rose Foster, Caroline Elise Anderson Griffith, Caleb Michael Hammond, Lucy Larkin Rose Heard, Cruz Alexander Hesling, Bryce Elliott Hooker;
Jacob Sawyer Johnson, Quinto Keomalaythong, Dru Elizabeth Lassiter, Skylar Reese Manning, Madeline Blake McWhorter, Anna Elizabeth Merritt, Natalie Caroline Roberts, Aliana Grace Schwartz, Sofie Caroline Marie Stofferis, Jiayuan Tian and Ruhan Upadhyaya.
