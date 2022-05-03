HIGH POINT — Westchester Country Day School’s W-Day 5K Cat Challenge is back after a two-year hiatus. The 5K race and fun run events are open to the public and all ages and experience levels are welcome.
Various events will be held starting at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. Preregistrations will be accepted online at www.westchestercds.org/5K through Thursday or in person on race day beginning at 7:45 a.m.
Participants can register for a 5K Run/Walk, 1-Mile Fun Run, Little Cat Lap (ages 3 and 4), and 50-Yard Diaper Dash (ages 2 and under). The 5K course loops around the school campus at 2045 N. Old Greensboro Road, High Point, and through the surrounding Willow Creek community.
Also known as “The Hobey,” the 16th annual event is held in memory of Hobey Ragan, devoted father and dedicated Wildcat fan. Proceeds benefit Westchester athletics and the American Lung Association.
