HIGH POINT — A wreck that broke a utility pole and brought down power lines early Wednesday blocked a section of Westchester Drive, sending commuters on a detour.
The wreck happened shortly after 1 a.m. Details about it were not immediately available.
High Point Police Department officers detoured traffic in both directions between Chestnut Drive and Wickliff Avenue into the morning rush hour as crews worked to replace the utility pole and reset the power lines. No estimate of how long the work would take was available.
