HIGH POINT — A longtime thrift store in High Point will reopen Friday with a new mission — actually, three new missions.
Wesley Place Thrift, operating under the umbrella of Wesleyan Christian Academy, will open Friday at 1020 Eastchester Drive, the former location of HOP Shop Thrift, directly adjacent to the school.
“That building was built with the intention of it someday being used by Wesleyan,” said Tim Rickman, who is retiring as high school principal at the academy and will become the director of the thrift store. “We’ve had the thrift store there for years, but it’s been leased out by other entities, and we’re thrilled that now we get to bring it back to Wesleyan.”
According to Rickman, the store has three goals:
• Stewardship: Proceeds from the store will be used to fund scholarships for Wesleyan families who need financial assistance, as well as other projects on the campus.
• Entrepreneurship: Through a new class being offered at Wesleyan, “Economics and Entrepreneurship,” the store will give students hands-on learning opportunities related to various economic and entrepreneurial trends and practices.
• Servant leadership: Wesleyan high school students who require service hours will be encouraged to volunteer at Wesley Place Thrift. Parents are also encouraged to volunteer at the store.
Judy Young, who previously managed the thrift store, will remain as manager and have a staff of five part-time workers, in addition to volunteers. The store will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The store is accepting new donations at a drop-off on the back side of the building, which faces North Centennial Street.
According to Rickman, the store will accept such items as clothing, toys, books, furniture and housewares. The store cannot accept mattresses, large appliances, medical equipment or broken furniture, he added.
“We really are going to depend heavily on our Wesleyan families to give donations, but it’s open for anybody to donate,” Rickman said.
The opening of Wesley Place Thrift represents an answered prayer, Rickman said.
“It’s amazing how God has blessed Wesleyan over the years,” he said. “For the last couple of years, because of COVID, we’ve been sitting around saying, ‘What can we do to help?’ And right here in a timely manner, the thrift store becomes available to us. God just continues to bless us, and it’s our privilege to take advantage of this opportunity for Him.”
jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.