HIGH POINT — Beginning this fall, Wesleyan Christian Academy will have only its third head of school in the institution’s 50-year history.
Rob Brown, Wesleyan’s head of school since 2009, will leave at the end of this school year to take the same position at San Antonio Christian School in San Antonio, Texas. He will be replaced by Wesleyan’s current associate head of school, David Ray.
Wesleyan parents learned of Brown’s departure last month, and Ray’s promotion was announced at the school’s board meeting Monday afternoon.
“I am so excited about the future for Wesleyan Christian Academy, knowing the even greater things the Lord has in store,” Brown wrote last month in a letter to Wesleyan parents. “He has blessed the school with outstanding and passionate teachers and administrators who have impacted thousands of students throughout the past 50 years, and I believe He will continue to do so.”
Brown said Monday that he had not been intending to leave Wesleyan. His daughter got married this past summer, though, and when she and her husband decided to settle in San Antonio, it came as a surprise.
“Then this opportunity became available at San Antonio Christian School,” he said. “The Lord’s timing is just remarkable, and it’s such a unique opportunity to bring our extended family together.”
Brown, 55, was only the second head of school since Wesleyan was founded in 1972. The first head of school, or school administrator, was Joel Farlow, who held the position for 32 years, from 1976 to 2008.
“When we say the Wesleyan family, it really is a family,” Brown said. “So it’s been really easy to lead. We’re all very much aligned in our mission in what we’re doing, and I’ve looked forward to it every day.”
Ray, 55, joined Wesleyan in 2019 as principal of the elementary school. He became associate head of school this past August, and will work alongside Brown through the end of May in preparation for becoming Wesleyan’s third head of school.
“It’s a tremendous honor and privilege to follow in their footsteps, and I am standing on their shoulders,” Ray said. “And when I say ‘their,’ I’m talking about Clyde Parker — the school’s original founder — as well as Joel Farlow and Dr. Brown. They all served so faithfully. I’m blessed enough to have friendships with Joel Farlow and Dr. Brown, and I can tell you that I won’t hesitate to call on them so I can continue to learn and grow from their wisdom.”
