HIGH POINT — Classic cars, motorcycles and race cars will drive into the spotlight this weekend when Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church hosts its inaugural Classic Car Cruise-In.
The free event will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church, 1225 Chestnut Drive.
In addition to a variety of classic cars and motorcycles, race cars driven by Richard Petty and Bill Blair Sr. will be on display. Special guests will include Kyle Petty and Bill Blair Jr.
There will be activities for all ages, including a NASCAR race simulator, bounce houses, a historical racing exhibit from the High Point Museum, and music. Hot dogs, shaved ice and popcorn will be available, and participants can enter to win a variety of door prizes from local restaurants and other businesses.
If you’re interested in bringing your classic car to this event, contact the Rev. Clark Chilton, associate pastor, at cchilton@wesleymemorial.org.
