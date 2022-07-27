HIGH POINT — Sanctuary Counseling Group is offering a free four-week class on mental health beginning next week.
The class will be held on four consecutive Tuesdays — Aug. 2, 9, 16 and 23 — from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Media Center at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive.
The workshop will be led by Dr. Sharon Adams and Tom Barker of Sanctuary Counseling Group, who have offices at Wesley Memorial.
Topics to be discussed include depression, anxiety, identity development and building self-care skills.
The class is free and open to the public.
To learn more, call the church at 336-884-2204.
