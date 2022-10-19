HIGH POINT — A family walk to raise awareness and financial support for the fight against Alzheimer’s and other dementia diseases will be held Saturday at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive.

The event, sponsored by the church’s Senior Adult Council, is open to all ages and will take place outdoors on the back campus. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m., walkers will gather at the outdoor chapel at 10 a.m., and the walk will begin at 10:15 a.m.

Trending Videos