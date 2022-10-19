HIGH POINT — A family walk to raise awareness and financial support for the fight against Alzheimer’s and other dementia diseases will be held Saturday at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive.
The event, sponsored by the church’s Senior Adult Council, is open to all ages and will take place outdoors on the back campus. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m., walkers will gather at the outdoor chapel at 10 a.m., and the walk will begin at 10:15 a.m.
Walkers may choose from three guided-walk options:
• Prayer Labyrinth — easy, level walking on a hard surface.
• Woodland Trails — nature hiking on a distinct path cut through the woods and along a creek bank.
• Campus Sidewalks — circumference of the church, stroller-friendly.
Socialized pets on leashes may accompany walkers.
Participants will be given a pinwheel flower to carry in honor or memory of their loved ones. At the end of the walk, the pinwheel flowers may be “planted” in a Promise Garden of Hope.
Donations will be accepted and given in honor or memory of a loved one to the Alzheimer’s Association of Guilford County to support ongoing research and provide much-needed support services for family caregivers who have loved ones affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia diseases.
A commemorative booklet listing names of all donors, along with the names of their honorees, will be published following the walk, and all donors will receive a free copy of the booklet by mail. The booklet will also include prayers from the pastors of Wesley Memorial, and personal stories from local families.
Last year’s contribution from Wesley Memorial families and community friends totaled $13,250.
