JAMESTOWN — Wells Fargo will permanently close its bank branch in downtown Jamestown on June 7.
The bank disclosed its plans for the 124 E. Main St. branch in a letter to customers dated Feb. 21.
The 3,631-square-foot office includes a lobby, a drive-up window and an ATM, which will close along with the branch.
It sits on a 1.45-acre parcel that is owned by the bank.
Wells Fargo spokesman Josh Dunn noted in an email the same reasons for this closure that it’s cited for other branch closures in recent years, including three in High Point since 2016.
“This is not an easy decision or one that we take lightly. We continually evaluate our branch network, and make adjustments based on changing customer needs, market factors and economic trends. This process leads to both expansion and consolidations,” Dunn said.
“While branches continue to be important in serving our customers’ needs, we’re finding that customers increasingly use digital tools for transactions such as check deposits. As a result, more transactions are happening outside the branch,” Dunn said.
The closest other Wells Fargo branch is about three miles away in High Point at 2613 Eastchester Drive at the Oak Hollow Square shopping center, near the Skeet Club Road intersection.
