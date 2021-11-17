HIGH POINT – The Washington Street revitalization effort took another visible step forward Wednesday with the official opening of the Congdon Wellness and Education Center.
Community members, nonprofit leaders, elected officials and members of High Point University’s Bonner Leader Program gathered near the purple fence at 512 Washington St. to celebrate the new home of D-Up’s Eatery Sprout and Well Centered programs, designed to improve community health, mental health and wellness. Youth and children who participate in D-Up’s afterschool and summer programs can learn about nutrition and cooking and read, practice yoga and find a safe space for their mental wellness.
Jakki Davis, executive director of D-Up, thanked the Congdon Family Foundation, Hayden-Harman Foundation and other partners who worked to develop the wellness center.
“We didn’t do it alone, it definitely takes a village,” Davis said. “For every youth in this community, for every youth across High Point, it is going to take all of us. Thank you for being our villagers.”
D-Up and its partners began working on the center in March 2020 during the week the state’s pandemic shutdowns began, Davis said. The nonprofit after-school, nutrition and physical education program continued to improve the building while supplying food for 125 individuals each week, Davis said. D-Up actually increased the amount of food sent home with students in backpacks.
“We know that when we go to school, we’re not going to be labeled as a bad student just because we’re hungry,” Davis said.
D-Up had been working since 2012 with the Guilford County Resource and Referral Center to offer youth mental health services without stigmas attached, she said.
“We knew it was important for children, because of the communities where some of our youth live and the disadvantages they may have, for them to get that extra care in navigating life – whether it was mentally, emotionally or behavioral,” Davis said.
The new center provides more opportunities for D-Up to expand its free counseling services to the youths’ families and others in the community.
Patrick Harman, executive director of the Hayden-Harman Foundation, recalled hearing neighbors complain more than 10 years ago about the former boarding house that became the center. It took two years for his foundation to be able to buy it from the former owner. This transformation of the blighted property into a center of community health and wellness reflects the “astounding amount of change that’s happened on the street,” Harman said.
Susan Fagg, board chair of D-Up Inc., said it was exciting to see smiles on the faces of neighbors and everyone else involved.
“What brings great joy to me is knowing how this center represents the first of many stages of restoring the hope,” Fagg said. “The hope not only here on Washington Street but of High Point as a whole. Our future is in the hands of these children, whether or not they know it.”
