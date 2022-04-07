HIGH POINT — It’s been 40 years since Rick and Phyllis Webb launched their Christian music ministry together, and much has changed since then.
Their message, however, has not.
“We’re proclaiming the good news of the Gospel through our music — it’s a priority to us when we select music,” Rick says. “If we were just concert artists, we could not find fulfillment unless we had the message of Jesus Christ. That’s what has kept us out on the road these 40 years.”
Now performing as The Rick Webb Family — Rick, Phyllis, son Parker and daughter Hannah — the Webbs will present a concert Saturday evening at the High Point Theatre.
The Webbs, who have called High Point home for many years, are well-known in the Christian and inspirational music community. They’ve recorded numerous chart-topping songs on Christian radio and won a host of awards, including twice being named Artist of the Year by Christian radio stations worldwide. They’ve also shared the platform with the likes of Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush, and such well-known Christian leaders as Billy and Franklin Graham, Charles Stanley, and many more.
The family is also well-known in the High Point community. Phyllis is a High Point native — she’s the daughter of the late Clyde Parker, who founded Wesleyan Christian Academy — and the Webbs are active members of Green Street Baptist Church, where Parker serves as worship leader and Hannah is the communications director and head of the women’s ministry.
The family’s musical roots can be traced to the late 1970s, when Rick and Phyllis sang with a touring Christian vocal group called ReGeneration. The ensemble performed up to 500 concerts a year before they were hired by Walt Disney World in 1981 as the in-house singers at Epcot. Rick and Phyllis did that for a year before getting married in 1982 and striking out on their own music ministry.
Parker and Hannah joined the ministry in 2007, although Rick laughingly recalls that he and Phyllis were hesitant at first.
“When Hannah said she wanted to sing with us full time, we had never really heard her sing,” he says. “We knew Parker had musical aspirations — he led the praise band at Wesleyan — so we knew he could sing, but we weren’t sure about Hannah.”
Turns out their concerns were unfounded, as Hannah clearly inherited her parents’ musical DNA. In fact, when she competed in the 2013 Miss North Carolina pageant (as Miss Gaston County), she won a talent award for a jazz number she sang.
Now, in addition to performing with the family group, Parker and Hannah are branching out on their own. They’ve begun performing and recording under the name Guilford, a tribute to the county they grew up in.
“We’re thrilled that they’re starting their own thing,” Rick says. “They do Americana music and a lot of acoustical music. We’re sort of passing the torch on to them.”
At Saturday’s concert, audience members will be treated to music by The Rick Webb Family and Guilford.
“It’s going to be a great night,” Rick says, “and we hope that those who have followed us all these years will come out to join us.”
jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579
