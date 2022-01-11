HIGH POINT — The 20th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade is planned for Sunday afternoon along Main Street — if winter weather doesn’t intervene — and there is still time to sign up to be in it.
More than 30 parade entries, including the Andrews and Southwest high school bands, had committed to participate by Tuesday afternoon, according to Carl Chavis Memorial Branch YMCA Executive Director Carlvena Foster, who also is vice chair of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners. Anyone interested in being a parade entrant still can contact the YMCA at 336-434-4000.
Foster said organizers received an advisory Tuesday of the potential of sleet, snow or a wintry mix on Sunday.
“We’re watching the weather,” Foster said. “We said we would wait until Friday to really make a determination. If the weather forecast keeps trending that way then certainly we will change it until the next Sunday (Jan. 23) at the same time.”
City Manager Tasha Logan Ford will serve as the MLK Parade marshal. Andrews High School Principal Marcus Gause also will be featured, along with City Council members and county leaders, including Guilford County Board of Commissioners chair Skip Alston and Guilford County Board of Education chair Deena Hayes.
The parade is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. at the corner of S. Main Street and E. Green Drive and follow a similar route north as the annual holiday parade, ending at the N. Main Street intersection with Montlieu Avenue.
After missing last January because of the ongoing pandemic, organizers decided to change the MLK parade route, Foster said. While planning and talking with High Point police, organizers noted parade attendance had declined along Green Drive because the neighborhood has more vacant houses.
“We decided to go to Main Street, where the Christmas Parade and Veterans Day parades are, in the hopes of attracting more spectators,” Foster said.
Attendees are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing, which should not present a problem because the event is outside, Foster said.
“Our hope for this year’s parade is that people will take the opportunity to come out and celebrate all of the work, ideas and vision that Martin Luther King represents for all of us,” Foster said. “One community celebrating together. The fact that it’s outside doesn’t pose an imminent threat to anybody, healthwise. It’s an opportunity for people to come out, celebrate together and support the people who are taking the time to participate in the parade as a community.”
