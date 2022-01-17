Because of icy road conditions, The High Point Enterprise will not be able to deliver some newspapers until Wednesday.
While some roads were cleared and driveable on Monday, many were not, particularly rural roads, and any that were not cleared and dry by Monday evening were expected to refreeze. Because of the danger posed by black ice, the Enterprise has told carriers to exercise caution and prioritize safety.
Any newspapers not delivered will be held and delivered on Wednesday.
