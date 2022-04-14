GREENSBORO — President Joe Biden touted Thomas Built Buses and its High Point operations as an example of manufacturing innovation in his speech at North Carolina A&T State University that focused on future economic growth and change.
Biden cited the electric buses of Thomas Built as a guide for a sustainable economy that will create new jobs while improving the environment. The president also referenced the new Toyota Corp. electrical vehicle battery plant being developed at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite.
“After a long, tough stretch, we are on the move,” Biden told the crowd during his Thursday visit.
Biden spoke at the Alumni Foundation Event Center in a venue with a capacity of 300 people.
The president made his address from a raised stage with American flags, a North Carolina state flag and banners with the A&T logo serving as a backdrop. Many in the audience sported blue and gold colors with their apparel, the official colors of the university.
In an address focused on the economy, Biden touted job gains during his administration while recognizing the negative impact of inflation of Americans. The U.S. jobless rate has dropped to 3.6% as 7 million jobs have been created under the Biden administration.
While recognizing rising inflation, Biden cited the effects on the global economy and prices from the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The president referenced the decline in the staple of wheat that has been disrupted in Ukraine by the war.
The president said his Made in America Council has succeeded in encouraging investment in U.S. companies.
“It’s good for American workers and businesses,” Biden said during his 35-minute speech.
Prior to his address, Biden toured a cutting-edge technology laboratory at North Carolina A&T where students are learning how to counter cyberattacks and ransom computer ware.
The president was joined on stage by Gov. Roy Cooper and Rep. Kathy Manning, D-6th. Other state and local Democratic leaders attended the event.
Republican leaders and conservative observers panned Biden’s visit, citing reports this week that the U.S. inflation rate reached a 40-year high mark.
“Families in North Carolina and across the country have been struggling to keep up with skyrocketing inflation, falling real wages and Biden’s gas hike,” said Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel in a statement. “Joe Biden’s empty rhetoric and broken promises prove just how little he and Democrats care.”
Biden’s approval rating with North Carolina voters has hovered between the low to mid-30% range this year, according to a series of surveys since January conducted by the High Point University Poll. Former Republican President Donald Trump received approval ratings in HPU Polls between the low to mid-40% range virtually throughout his one term in office.
The event at North Carolina A&T marked Biden’s first visit to the Triad since he took office after winning the 2020 election. Biden last visited the area five years ago when he spoke at Guilford College in Greensboro before he formally announced his campaign for the White House.
