HIGH POINT
A 65-year-old class ring that somehow traveled from High Point to Germany has now made its way back home, and High Point Museum officials couldn’t be more thrilled.
The ring, a 1958 men’s class ring from William Penn High School — which was found and dug up by an amateur metal detectorist in southwest Germany — is now part of the museum’s permanent collection and will be put on display in the near future. The detectorist had hoped to find the ring’s original owner, but when that effort failed, he agreed to donate the ring to the museum.
“We’re excited to have it because we don’t have a lot of stuff from William Penn,” said Marian Inabinett, the museum’s curator of collections.
“We have photographs and some graduation programs, that kind of stuff, but things like caps and gowns and band uniforms, we don’t have a lot of, so we’re very excited to have someone offer us a class ring. That’s a very personal thing that not a lot of people would want to donate, so it’s a really good find for us.”
According to Inabinett, the ring will eventually be displayed in the museum with other William Penn memorabilia.
As The High Point Enterprise first reported in April, the class ring has a fascinating backstory. German metal detectorist Bernd Bohne found it in 2010 in a German forest, buried about 2 inches beneath the surface. After initial efforts to find the ring’s original owner failed, he tried again this year, reaching out to The Enterprise for assistance.
Unfortunately, the newspaper’s article two months ago also failed to flush out the owner, despite clues that included three initials engraved on the inside of the band, JWL. Two members of William Penn’s class of 1958 had those initials — James Walter Little and John Wesley Little — but neither they nor any of their family members could be tracked down to confirm whether the ring belonged to either of them.
Bernd, who found the ring in a forest not far from several U.S. military installations, had speculated the owner might’ve been a serviceman who was stationed at one of those bases.
When no owner or family member could be found, Bernd shipped the ring to the High Point Museum, where its acceptance into the permanent collection was approved by the High Point Historical Society’s acquisitions committee and board of trustees this past week.
In addition to the engraved initials, the ring features a sparkling blue sapphire, the words “William Penn High School” and a depiction of what appears to be a tiger, the school’s mascot.
“It’s in great condition,” Inabinett said. “Even the initials on the inside of the ring, they’re pretty clear. There are no nicks anywhere — it just seems to be in really good shape. We’re excited for the public to see it.”
jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579
