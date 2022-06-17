HIGH POINT — Since the beginning of 2021, the makeup of more than half of the city of High Point’s top leadership team has changed, mostly due to retirements.
Nine of the city’s 21 departments have gotten new leaders during that time, and two more departures are coming by the end of July.
The city manager’s office also has seen big changes, with a new manager and deputy manager in place and the addition of two new positions, said City Manager Tasha Logan Ford, who started the job in July 2021.
“We’ve had quite a bit of transition in our executive leadership for the organization,” she said.
“In some cases, we have had individuals who were ready to step in and assume those roles. And in some cases, we’ve had people from outside the organization who have come in,” she said. “So I think we have a good mix of people that have institutional knowledge, but also people who are coming in from outside the organization or outside the community who can contribute to our team.”
The retirements have included longtime top officials such as former Deputy City Manager Randy McCaslin and City Clerk Lisa Vierling (effective June 30), as well as department directors for customer service (Bob Martin), economic development (Loren Hill), electric utilities (Garey Edwards, effective July 31), facilities services (Tim McKinney), planning and development (Lee Burnette), public services (Terry Houk) and transportation (Mark McDonald).
Some director vacancies were filled in the months before Logan Ford’s arrival, including police (Travis Stroud), economic development (Sandy Dunbeck), engineering services (Trevor Spencer) and fleet services (Kevin Rogers).
Logan Ford has hired new directors from within (Robby Stone, public services) and from outside the city (Jeremy Coble, customer service and Sushil Nepal, planning and development).
She also promoted Greg Ferguson to replace McCaslin as deputy city manager and hired Damon Dequenne from the private sector to fill a new assistant city manager position.
The city is searching for new electric utilities and transportation directors. Logan Ford said facilities services will be folded into engineering services in a reorganization that will cut the number of department directors by one.
The City Council is responsible for replacing Vierling as city clerk.
“Then we also realize that there will be a few more retirements that are happening in our leadership team,” Logan Ford said. “So there will be some additional transitions that are happening over the next year. But after that, we hope to stabilize somewhat.”
She said those who retire are electing to do so on their own, and the departures are not part of any plan to reshape the executive team with her appointees.
“When you have so many directors that have long tenures with the organization, that’s something I want to protect,” she said. “Recruitment is hard, in terms of finding quality candidates.”
Logan Ford said whoever fills executive team roles must have the type of calling and commitment that fits with the mission that she seeks to instill in the city’s workforce as a whole.
“It’s making sure we’re delivering the day-to-day services that our residents and businesses depend on, but also helping us to move some of our larger and transformational projects forward,” she said, such as downtown development and collaborations with community and business leaders.
“I think we’re at a point now where we have a number of new leaders coming into the organization,” she said. “So we’ll be in this next phase of learning each other’s styles and building some cohesion among our group and making sure that everybody understands the values that guide our day-to-day decisions and how we work.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.