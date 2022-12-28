HIGH POINT — Part of S. Main Street was blocked to all traffic for part of Wednesd near the intersection with University Parkway because of a water line break, and it wasn’t clear when it will fully reopen to traffic.
The 12-inch-diameter line ruptured about 3 a.m. because of the ground freezing and shifting with temperature changes after frigid weather over Christmas weekend, said Robby Stone, director of the city of High Point Public Services Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.