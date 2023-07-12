HIGH POINT — A water line break disrupted traffic for thousands of motorists on part of Eastchester Drive on Wednesday.
The water line rupture prompted the detour about 11:30 a.m. in the Eastchester Drive corridor near the Interstate 74 interchange. All southbound lanes were closed between the interchange and York Avenue, the city said.
A little more than 100 customers lost water service initially, said Robby Stone, director of the city of High Point Public Services Department. Crews were having to find the water line rupture and then repair it, Stone told The High Point Enterprise.
The detour was in place as of late Wednesday afternoon, and officials weren’t sure how long the repairs would take.
Eastchester Drive at the I-74 interchange is one of the most-traveled sections of roadway in the city. More than 30,000 motorists travel the segment daily, according to city traffic counts.
