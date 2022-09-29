TRIAD – A newly strengthened Hurricane Ian was forecast to make landfall this morning somewhere near Charleston, South Carolina, and cut a path as a tropical storm into northwestern North Carolina, but N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper warned that people should keep up with the forecast in case the storm path changed overnight.

Heavy rain was expected to begin at North Carolina’s coast Thursday night and spread west across the state through the day. The National Hurricane Center projected that most of North Carolina could receive a total of 2 to 4 inches of rain today and Saturday, but parts of central and western North Carolina – including some of the Triad region – could get up to 6 inches.

Trending Videos