HIGH POINT — A High Point man has been recognized for his philanthropic efforts this year.
Jordan Washburn, 85, was named the recipient of the 2022 Outstanding Philanthropist-High Point Award from the Association of Fundraising Professionals NC-Triad Chapter, which issues several awards each year to mark National Philanthropy Day.
For the past 20 years, Washburn has been heavily involved with Victory Junction, a camp in Randleman for children with serious medical needs that was established in 2004 by the Petty racing family in honor of Adam Petty, a grandson of Richard Petty who had a passion for helping sick children.
Washburn was a camp founder, is a board member and has raised millions of dollars for Victory Junction, and in 2017 part of Adam’s Race Shop — the camp’s iconic, racecar-shaped building — was named for Washburn and his wife, Lou.
At the time, Kyle Petty – Richard’s son and Adam’s father – said of Washburn: “Jordan has probably raised more money for camp than any other person. … He is as much the heart of the camp as the children we serve.”
Washburn said in a 2017 interview that he originally had planned to devote his retirement years to helping the Make-A-Wish Foundation, but when he learned about the plans for Victory Junction, he changed his mind, especially after he and Lou visited a similar camp in Florida.
“When you go to the camp and you see these kids there doing archery, swimming or horseback riding, it kind of takes your breath away,” Washburn said.
But Washburn’s philanthropy extends far beyond Victory Junction. Examples include his advocacy for the House of Prayer, a 90-day program for men who have been through the throes of addiction; working with Roc Solid Foundation in 2018 to get a playground set installed in the backyard of a little girl battling a form of pediatric cancer that made her immune system too weak for her to go to public parks; and paying for a prosthetic arm in 2020 for Boun Lod, a High Point teenage girl from Laos whose arms were amputated when she was a baby after she had been critically burned in a house fire.
The AFP NC-Triad Chapter’s awards will be presented on Nov. 21 at Grandover Resort and Conference Center. For more information or to purchase tickets, go online to www.afptriadchapter.org/npd2022
