A leading hurricane forecasting service says it now believes the chances of a hurricane season with more storms than average have increased because of record-warm temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean.
Colorado State University’s forecast is now predicting 18 named storms and nine hurricanes, more than the average of 14.4 storms and 7.2 hurricanes from 1991 to 2020. The school’s previous forecast called for a roughly average hurricane season. Both estimates come with significant uncertainty.
This year is tough to predict because record-high ocean temperatures are grappling with an expected El Niño weather system, with the warmer waters fueling storms but winds from the El Niño tearing them apart. The effect could be that the season effectively flips from what North Carolinians are used to, said Corey Davis, the assistant state climatologist of the North Carolina State Climate Office.
North Carolina residents are used to seeing their largest storms in mid-September through early October, Davis said. But with waters warm right now and El Niño expected to reach its peak strength from August to October, the season could get an early start.
“Conditions at this point in the year are more similar to what we usually see in August, so … we need to treat it like September because we could really easily see storms this month that are heading in our direction,” Davis said.
Last year, Davis noted, there were no named storms in July or August. This year, June saw three named storms: Arlene, Bret and Cindy. Bret and Cindy formed farther east and earlier than any storm ever has at that time of year.
“That’s a good indication that we should be paying attention because it’s looking like this season may get a very fast start,” Davis said.
North Carolina is slightly more likely than usual to experience effects from named storms, hurricanes and tropical storms, according to the Colorado State team. They forecast a 75% chance from a named storm, up from a 68% average; a 44% chance from a hurricane, up from a 38% average; and 9% chance from a Category 3 or higher hurricane, up from an 8% average.
