A leading hurricane forecasting service says it now believes the chances of a hurricane season with more storms than average have increased because of record-warm temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean.

Colorado State University’s forecast is now predicting 18 named storms and nine hurricanes, more than the average of 14.4 storms and 7.2 hurricanes from 1991 to 2020. The school’s previous forecast called for a roughly average hurricane season. Both estimates come with significant uncertainty.