HIGH POINT — The Walmart Supercenter at 2710 N. Main St. unveiled a remodeling project at the store Friday that added an expanded grocery department and new self-checkout registers, among other changes.
The two-month project added interactive features for customers and revamped departments within the store, which remained open during the remodel.
According to a news release, it was part of a company-wide initiative called Walmart’s Signature Experience, which seeks to “inspire customers and elevate their in-store experience.”
The remodel included expanded self-checkout options and updated registers. The store has not reduced the headcount for cashiers, according to a spokesperson.
Other features of the remodel include new and expanded merchandise in every department, new restrooms, new platform displays and light fixtures, new signs throughout the store and freshly painted interior and exterior areas.
The store is also offering expanded online grocery pickup and delivery services.
