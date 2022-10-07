WALLBURG — The N.C. Department of Transportation plans to temporarily close two Davidson County roads starting next week for maintenance projects.
From Monday to Friday, Oct. 10-14, Harvey Teague Road will be closed in both directions between Wallburg and Georgetown roads to allow crews to replace several crossline pipes prior to the road being resurfaced.
Motorists are advised to follow Wallburg Road, N.C. 109 and Georgetown Road as a detour.
The work was originally scheduled for Sept. 26-30 but was delayed because of Hurricane Ian.
In another project, Aztec Drive is scheduled to be closed in both directions near Apache Drive at 8 a.m. Monday to allow crews to replace a drainage pipe that failed during a recent storm. During the closure, crews will remove the existing concrete pipe and install a new aluminum pipe structure and headwalls. Work is expected to be complete by Nov. 4.
Motorists are advised to use Apache Drive and Seminole Drive as a detour.
